Historic French sewing firm Givenchy announced the appointment as the new creative director for the American Matthew Williams, a former collaborator of the rapper Kanye West and the singer Lady Gaga, which promises to give a change of course to the renowned « maison ». After the departure of the English Clare Waight Keller, who had recovered the most elegant side of the firm, even dressing even Meghan Markle at her wedding to the prince Enrique, the LVMH group brand opts for an urban school designer.