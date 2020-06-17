French fashion house Givenchy has named American designer Matthew Williams as its new creative director, its third in three years. The appointment will be effective on Tuesday

Two months after the departure of Clare Waight KellerWilliams’ appointment marks a new direction for the once classic Parisian house, which used to be associated with Audrey Hepburn’s demure style.

The House of Givenchy is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew M. Williams as Creative Director, effective June 16th, 2020. Matthew M. Williams will take on all creative responsibilities for Women´s and Men´s collections.

Williams, 34, has collaborated with Kanye West and Lady Gaga, and founded the 1017 Alyx 9SM casual wear line in 2015. He reportedly has no formal designer training.

In a statement Monday, Williams said he was eager to work with Givenchy « to take it to a new era, based on modernity and inclusiveness ».

« In these unprecedented times for the world, I want to send a message of hope, together with my community and my colleagues, and I intend to contribute to positive change, » he added.

Sidney Tolenado, executive director of the fashion branch of LVMH, the parent company of GivenchyHe said of Williams: « I think his unique vision of modernity represents a great opportunity for Givenchy write your new chapter hard and successfully. «