MEXICO – The government of Mexico City promoted the production of its own N95 masks, financing a joint project between the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the company Atfil, in order to supply their health personnel in the face of the COVID pandemic -19.

“It is a participation Government, academia and industry. The government financed UNAM with 17.5 million pesos (about $ 760,000) to design, install and apply all its knowledge for production,” explained José Bernardo Rosas, general director of Development and Technological Innovation of the Secretariat of Education and Science (SECTEI) of the capital.

Rosas clarified, during a visit to the factory located in the south of Mexico City, that the machinery necessary for production belongs to UNAM thanks to public financing, while “the company put the spaces into line and an investment of 14 million pesos (about $ 610,000) “.

The plant has a production capacity of up to 40,000 daily masks that meet all “national and international” requirements, a necessity to supply the capital’s hospitals given the scarcity and price premium of regular suppliers.

According to those responsible for Atfil, a company dedicated to hospital filters that was born nine years ago within UNAM, the production cost of these mouthpieces can be calculated once the first batch of 250,000 units is ready, since the prices of materials fluctuate constantly.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far left 59,567 confirmed infections and 6,510 deaths in the country.

This tripartite project materialized in just five weeks, said its co-director and academic from the UNAM engineering faculty, Alejandro Ramírez, something that was quite a challenge, especially “at a time when everything is closed.”

“There were many people participating simultaneously in this project through videoconferences and through phone calls,” said Ramírez, happy that he had done “a puzzle with all the elements, but with a high restriction, which was to comply with quality and requirements “.

Ramírez assured that he has been “sleeping for about four weeks and working all day with a mask” to understand what it means to wear one and understand what improvements to make.

Now, his next challenge will be to design at UNAM “a new generation of masks” of completely national manufacture, lighter and more tolerant to folding.

