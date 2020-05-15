The Board of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) ordered today that all the fixed terms will have a nominal rate of 26.60%, equivalent to 70% of the rate of its Liquidity Letters (Leliq), which today stands at 38%.

This rate has been in effect up to now for fixed terms of up to $ 4 million deposited by individuals. From now on, it will be used for all deposits, both for individuals and legal entities.

For this reason, The Badlar rate, which applies to fixed terms greater than $ 1 million, and the TM20 rate, which is used for deposits greater than $ 20 million, both used as a reference for wholesale fixed terms, will rise. The Badlar was at 20.1 and the TM20 at 18.6%, which indicated a curiosity: deposits for higher amounts received more disadvantageous rates than small deposits, when it usually happens the other way around.

The measure implies the application of “an effective monthly rate of 2.22% (0.7 percentage points higher than inflation in April and is above any projection of private inflation) and a TEA of 30.10%,” according to said sources of the monetary entity.

The reference to Consumer Price Index (CPI) known today indicates the intention that the depositor in pesos receive positive real rates, something that had not been happening with large funds. However, it should be noted that according to the economic consultants participating in the Survey of Market Expectations (REM) From the BCRA itself, inflation will fall in May, and even June, due to the economic paralysis caused by the quarantine. Subsequently, analysts expect an acceleration that would lead to a CPI of 3.6% for September.

The decisions made today by the Central Bank aim to “guarantee the positive profitability of deposits in pesos in the financial system for both companies, individuals and agricultural producers who liquidate the harvest,” according to the BCRA.

Along with the rate hike, the BCRA announced other measures aimed at diverting interest in the dollar and taking it towards the pesos, which are not yet known in detail. As explained in the BCRA, “an incentive was generated for the banks to go out and capture DIVA (Variable Interest Deposit) deposits linked to the price of cereals and oilseeds.”

The DIVA will seek to attract agricultural producers “who have liquidated the harvest since November and who will be able to make these placements”, since their yield “accompanies the evolution of the soybean price.” Thus, the BCRA aspires that producers do not delay the moment of liquidation since they can count on the guarantee that the harvest will maintain its value.

Over the counter check deposits

By last, The BCRA established that starting tomorrow, Friday the 15th, checks may be deposited at the window, within the framework of the incorporation of new operations enabled in the branches within the quarantine. This decision aims to make it easier for companies that must deposit large amounts of checks.

Through Communication A7017, the BCRA resolved “to provide, effective as of May 15, 2020, that financial entities may receive check deposits from third parties at the window, under the shift system, maintaining the priority of customers who are beneficiaries of pension assets and pensions. ”

In this way, check deposit at the window is added to other authorized procedures for those who take a turn at a bank branch, such as opening accounts, managing a loan, presenting documentation, accessing safe deposit boxes or making deposits and withdrawals of foreign currency.