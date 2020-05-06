Eyebrows are the frame of the face and they can change their expression. In fact, the face looks completely different if you change the shape or color of the eyebrows. Therefore, it is important to know how to paint them and also how to fix them. Especially at this time when these will be perhaps one of the only parts of the face to which we can apply makeup for a good time because from the nose down we will have to wear a mask. So it is very important that now more than ever let’s learn to take advantage of the eyebrows, especially those that do not have it very abundant and find it difficult to leave them looking perfect. But there is no need to worry because makeup artist and vlogger Laura Sánchez has the best tricks to help us with that small problem. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> The eyebrows are the frame of the face and can change their expression. In fact, the face looks completely different if you change the shape or color of the eyebrows. Therefore, it is important to know how to paint them and also how to fix them. Especially at this time when these will be perhaps one of the only parts of the face to which we can apply makeup for a good time because from the nose down we will have to wear a mask. That is why it is very important that now more than ever we learn to take advantage of the eyebrows, especially those that do not have it very abundant and it is difficult for them to leave them looking But there is no need to worry because makeup artist and vlogger Laura Sánchez has the best tricks to help us with that little problem.

“The first thing I’m going to do is, as you can see, is to pluck my eyebrows very well,” explains the expert in the video that she did exclusively for People in Spanish. “

falling down. “I like to comb my eyebrows up [y] see if it will give me the shape to be able to stretch it as much as possible. You will see how “.

Before starting to make them up, Sánchez makes sure to remove the extra hair around them and clean them very well with a make-up remover. Then she performs one of her tricks, the one she performs with bar soap and a spray to set her makeup.

Lauramakeuplabs.com. & Nbsp;“data-reactid =” 34 “> Lava Yourself Makeup Remover, by Laura Makeup. ¢ 24.50. Lauramakeuplabs.com.

Lauramakeuplabs.com. & Nbsp;“data-reactid =” 52 “> Super Stella Makeup Fixer by Laura Makeup. $ 26. Lauramakeuplabs.com.

In addition to that trick, Sánchez some others who will help you achieve the best eyebrows of your life. In addition to the make-up remover, the bar soap and the makeup fixing spray, you will need an eyebrow brush, a brown shade, a special brush to paint them and of course, a lot of precision.

Do not miss the video at the beginning of the article so you can see step by step how you can make a radical change to one of the main focuses of your face, the eyebrows. Enjoy it.