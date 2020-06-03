The COVID-19 superhero, Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, was caught in his own web. On Monday, he declared the national traffic light dead and left it up to the governors to open the economy of each state, which in practice is a voluntary resignation of the federal government from handling the pandemic. The problem, as retired minister José Ramón Cossío says so well, is that the federal government cannot simply renounce its constitutional obligations: the one who must dictate health policies in the event of an epidemic is the General Health Council and the measures that this one dictates will be executive and of obligatory observance by the administrative authorities of all the country (Article 73, fraction XVI).

Since the pandemic problem began, President López Obrador has made it clear that he does not want to make decisions that affect his relationship with citizens. He himself has become the “disobedient son” to the Government’s policies: he does not wear a face mask, he goes on tour at the full red light, he does not abide by social distancing measures, etc. In fact, putting López-Gatell as the person in charge of managing the pandemic was a political way to shake off the responsibility: if it works out, everyone is happy, if it does not work out so well, there is a person in charge with name and surname, whom all of Mexico locates recognize.

The federal government is doing something similar now with the states. Faced with the rebellion of the governors due to the lack of clarity of the policies of the Ministry of Health -the secretary is a ghost and the General Health Council has not taken the leadership or the measures that correspond to it by law-, the president was the first in saying that each one made the decisions that he believed convenient in his states and that obeying the traffic light was optional. With that statement, López Obrador killed López-Gatell, but above all, he took responsibility for what happens in the future.

We knew that López-Gatell was the fuse and the president is putting the tension on the line. Clearly the management of the pandemic did not go as expected or planned. The calculation that we would reach between six and eight thousand deaths was already completely surpassed and the famous “flattening” of the curve just does not come. To make matters worse, the return to activities is taking place in a disorganized way, with very little clarity in policies, but especially at the worst moment of infection in the country.

Ceding the stewardship of the epidemic to the governors has nothing to do with a federalist will, but with a way to get the political blow out if things get complicated or do not turn out as they had told us. The problem is that the constitutional powers are not waivable.

