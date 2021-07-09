Britney Spears and Madonna (Photo: KMAZUR VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Madonna has publicly spoken in defense of Britney Spears by saying that the guardianship to which the artist is subjected “is a violation of human rights.”

The singer, who collaborated on the Britney Spears single Me Against The Music, is the umpteenth celebrity who denounces the complex legal regime to which her professional colleague is subjected, which has conditioned all aspects of her life and professional career since 2008 .

Last month, Spears requested the end of her guardianship and explained that she had been forced to work, a situation that she equated to that of victims of sex trafficking.

Madonna wrote on Instagram: “Give this woman her life back! Slavery was abolished long ago! Death to the insatiable patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries ”.

“This is a violation of human rights! Britney, we’re going to get you out of jail. “

The message, which Madonna shared with her 16.2 million followers in an Instagram story, was written over a photo of her wearing a T-shirt with Britney Spears’ name on it.

In addition to doing musical collaborations together, the two pop stars made a memorable moment by kissing during a performance with Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

Britney Spears and Madonna kissing at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo: JEFF KRAVITZ VIA GETTY IMAGES)

The #FreeBritney movement, started by a group of fans to end the singer’s tutelage, has a long list of celebrities who have joined the cause.

This week, socialite Paris Hilton reiterated her support for Spears with a message on Instagram: “She is incredibly brave and an inspiration to have told her truth.”

Cher, Miley Cyrus and Mariah Carey are other celebrities who have raised their voices in support of the singer. All of them have created a fund to free the artist.

This article was originally published in the UK ‘HuffPost’ and has been translated from English by Daniel Templeman Sauco.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

