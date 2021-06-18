Give new life to your hall

Do you have a wasted or lifeless hallway? We teach you how to transform it into a beautiful and functional space.

No matter how small our house is, almost all of us have a corridor or wall sector that we leave empty because it is a place of transit. But you’ll see how with a little organization and decoration, you can turn it into much more than that.

With smaller surfaces, hallways are the perfect place to play with colors Y textures or create one accent wall, either with paint, vinyl, wallpaper or pictures, especially in the busiest corridors.

A fantastic idea is to make them your new home office or study. Add a small desk, a comfortable chair, some storage furniture, and some decoration. For the narrowest corridors we can opt for folding or folding floating tables.

Fast change! Just pick a cute one carpet, better if it is large so that it stands out and lets the spaces flow.

The internal corridors that are between the rooms are the ideal opportunity to put together a beautiful dressing room.

These places of passage come to us like a glove if we need more storage space, take advantage of every inch by placing large custom furniture or shelves.

If you have a corridor near the front door, great! It is the optimal place to put together a beautiful receiver to help you brake and unplug when you get home.

When the corridors are very narrow and long, you can ride there. personal photo gallery, art Y regards, so you can relive a beautiful moment every time you pass.

To stop having visual noise, both in the living room and in the bedroom, try moving the books to the hall and turning it into a pretty library.

It is time to revive that place of passage, we guarantee that you will notice the difference.