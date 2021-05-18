“Give me a shot so I get toned”

Margarita arrived at First dates this Monday for all, and he showed it as soon as he entered Cuatro’s restaurant in his presentation: “I am a delicatessen because you have to treat me with great pleasure and very slowly make love to me“.

But When he sat down at the bar, he surprised the bartender Matías Roure with his request to calm his nerves: “Give me a shot and see if I can tone up”. Of course, he doubted if drinking more was appropriate since he doubted if his date did not like alcohol: “Well, I drink it,” he said with a laugh.

Her partner of the day, Jorge, commented that “what I value most in a woman is sincerity and sympathy. I like to conquer because I consider that courtship is something very beautiful and that it fills you with life“.

That he was from Alicante was a plus point for the Madrilenian to decide to get to know him a little more during dinner and thus, if all went well, go to the beach together. But They did not agree on their way of traveling because, while he was more of a backpacker, she pointed out that “don’t put me in a hostel with 20 people”.

Margarita and Jorge, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

They also talked about their musical tastes, where Margarita stated that “I’m from Camela at the top, but I also like electronic music and I love to sing”. On the other hand, Jorge was not a fan of karaokes “because I have a very bad voice and a high sense of ridicule”.

The personality of the Madrilenian conquered the Alicante, who did want to have a second date with her because “he is a very smiling person”. But Margarita, on the other hand, “would not meet Jorge again as a couple, but as a friend if”.

Jorge and Margarita, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET