Give Jennifer Lopez, Teasers of her next movie! | AFP

The singer and actress Jennifer Lopez shared in several photos as a kind of gift for his fans, as a preview of his new movie which will surely be quite intense.

For several weeks the current couple of Alex Rodriguez And also a celebrity like her, she is in the Dominican Republic recording scenes or perhaps the complete movie that we will be enjoying shortly.

Jennifer Lopez She decided to “move” momentarily to said Caribbean country to be much more comfortable, apparently she is with her children Emme and Maximiliam and her partner who loves her so much and lets her know at every opportunity.

It seems that his new movie will be called “Shotgun wedding“, translated into Spanish is” Boda a la Fuerza “, although usually in the name of the films when they are translated into Latin America, sometimes the name is modified a little, so it will surely change once it is released.

Marc Anthony’s ex-wife recorded his last movie in 2019, this was “Hustlers“with which she managed to have several nominations thanks to her interpretation of Ramona, who served as the protagonist of the plot.

It seems that for this new project JLo has prepared an intense story for us, which obviously has to be related to the already known wedding dress that we have seen him wear on several occasions, in recent weeks we have seen Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend wearing this dress.

The last photo he had shared with him was from March 19 on his Instagram account, but in his stories he had also shared some images that delight the pupil of his fans.

10 hours ago he decided to publish this new session in which he already appears with shoes, which curiously are black ankle boots of which are not feminine at all, although on some occasions we could have seen them put on the Diva from the Bronxs of course wearing them with all the glamor possible.

There were a total of 3 photos that she shared, in the first she appears very concentrated checking her cell phone, she is wearing her dress although it looks quite dirty like her, perhaps it is part of the scenes.

This garment is made of transparent fabric, it looks like chiffon, it has a lot of flight at the bottom and several layers which causes it to be somewhat bulky but not so much so that Jennifer Lopez can move freely.

At the top of it it seems to be a corset and the sleeves come out from her waist and only cover her shoulders, only that the singer decided to move them to her neck so that they would not bother her when doing her activities.

In the second image she looks quite rested, she is sitting on a chair and to one side we can see a beautiful scene, which according to her description is a lagoon of an intense blue color, her hair is tied up but some strands fall near her face, JLo is concentrated enjoying the scenery.

For the third image, the beautiful actress of Puerto Rican descent is much more relaxed, so much so that her head is leaning back, it should be noted that she is still sitting in the chair and you can already appreciate a little more of the beautiful landscape that surrounds her.

It seems that the interpreter of “Love Don´t Cost a Thing” deserved that relaxing moment, not only because of the recording of the film but also because she has many activities to do, although she is working on this new project for sure not put aside your duties and other undertakings.