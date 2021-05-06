Give Jennifer Lopez scenes in micro dress new video!

Jennifer Lopez gives away scenes in a micro dress with a new video! | AFP

It seems that the beautiful and captivating celebrity and actress Hollywood as well as music Jennifer Lopez, has found a way to captivate her followers with flirty little samples of her next content, this she did recently with the advance of her new music video.

In order to Jennifer Lopez It is not difficult to alter the senses of her followers, she has a way of doing it and she takes advantage of it, surely she also likes to have the attention of her followers who adore her so much, especially because of the type of reaction they might have.

East video He shared it through his stories on the Instagram application, although it lasts only a few seconds, it is certain that he obtained several reactions from his 152 million followers, surely not all saw his stories and those who did, perhaps they did not hesitate to react.

Thanks to the advancement of technology, now we can find out faster about the projects that celebrities are about to launch, in which they are working and those that they have already shared with the world, it is much easier to know a little more about life both personally and work of this type of personalities that do nothing more than brighten up our own lives a little more.

“Jenny From The Block”, as the singer and that by the way is part of one of the titles of his songs released in 2002 on his album “This is me … Then”, every time he gives us scenes from his projects as well as commercials and advertising of his own creations in sale, as are their skin care line.

The next video that we will be enjoying of the model is called “In the morning“He did not mention the month in which it will be released, but that it will be for this year 2021.

The scene we see on the screen is the interpreter of “On The Floor” lying on a bed, the headboard seems to be made of a transparent plastic with a heart shape and on the sides it has two pieces with the shape of a pillar nothing else, the sheets look like black satin.

JLo She is posing her figure on pillows lined with the same fabric as the sheet, she is wearing a rather short dress, although it could also be a baby dollHowever, it is not possible to distinguish well, this time her hair is short and curly.

What is most striking about the short scene is that when lying down, we see two wings stand out, it seems that they are made with cloth, perhaps it immediately reminds you of a beautiful bird and even an angel.

This type of video leaves his fans wanting to see a little more, it is like a small taste of the impressive video that he will share shortly, he will surely be giving away a little more details from this day, he has done the same with others projects of which it seems, it has worked perfectly to do a previous promotion before sharing everything.

As this publication did in its stories, the type of reaction that its followers had is unknown, although each of its publications on Instagram usually has at least a million like’s, in addition to that everything that is published in the stories tends to disappear within 24 hours of being shared.

This strategy has not only been adopted by Jennifer Lopez, we also find other celebrities who have done the same such as Noelia, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Mia Khalifa, Celia Lora among others.