“Give it up. Give the bike to a young man.”

The fourth place of Valentino rossi On the starting grid of the Qatar GP, his 12th place in the race was both celebrated and frustrating. Something that has led to the most critical voices with the Italian pilot of MotoGP to ask him to admit the reality of his age and put the excuses aside.

One of the most critical of ‘The Doctor’ has been Marco Lucchinelli, 500cc champion in 1981. “In the World Cup, he was a novelty, a different way of racing, a Martian, a genius. But, now, he has come down to earth and he should not look for so many excuses. It must make room for the young. Without taking anything away from a nine-time world champion, give it up “, he commented in an interview for the LaPresse agency.

“Leave the bike to a young man. It has been more than three years since he won a race and the last World Cup he beat in 2009. He always ran to win, but now he runs to get there. I’m not mad at Valentino, but he doesn’t stop looking for excuses “Licchinelli continued with his sticks to Rossi. “[La retirada de Valentino] It would not be a problem. The others also give a show. In fact, today’s bikes don’t seem that difficult to ride, as seen in the fact that rookies are going strong early, “he argues.