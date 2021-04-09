“Give him a City and see how he wins titles”

04/09/2021 at 3:31 PM CEST

Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa they will meet again on a soccer field this Saturday. The Manchester City the Catalan coach receives Leeds led by the Argentine. Days ago, ‘El Loco’ praised Guardiola in an interview with DAZN, stating that he is “a magical person & rdquor; and that “what he achieves on a soccer field is something that I have given up on doing & rdquor ;. From the City sports city, Pep answered him.

“I am overwhelmed by Bielsa’s words. I feel strange. I know he doesn’t do anything or say anything to stay & rdquor ;, started Santpedor, who once again exhibited his admiration for Rosario: “The respect and admiration I have for him since the beginning of my career is known. I will always carry it in my heart. People say he doesn’t win titles. Sure. Give him a big one like Manchester City, and you will see how he wins trophies & rdquor ;.

Guardiola also spoke about the renewal of Kevin De Bruyne, and highlighted the level shown by his next rival, Leeds, this season in the Premier. These were all his phrases at a press conference.

About Marcelo Bielsa

“I am overwhelmed by the words of Bielsa. I feel strange. I know he does nothing or say anything to look good. The only thing I can say is that I am overwhelmed by Marcelo’s words. The respect and admiration that I have for him since the beginning of my career is known. I will always carry it in my heart. I always believe that I do not deserve these words because if there is one person capable of finding the secret to our way of playing, it is Marcelo & rdquor;

“People say he doesn’t win titles. Sure. Give him a big one like Manchester City, and you’ll see how he wins trophies & rdquor;

“Bielsa teams are always better than they were before. It looks fast. You don’t need a lot of time to figure it out. Create signature teams, and I think that for the world of football it is a blessing & rdquor;

De Bruyne Renovation

“I am never involved in contract renewals. It is a matter of Txiki and the directive. All I can say is that it has been a pleasure working with him these years and it will be in the future. If the club is happy, and Kevin too, this is fantastic news for Manchester City & rdquor;

“De Bruyne will be what he wants in this club. A player of his talent, who has been here for 6 years, whatever he wants will make it possible & rdquor;

About Leeds

“Not just because of the numbers or the results & mldr; but I am convinced that Leeds deserves to be where they are. I admire many things about how they play. Especially the behavior they have, at any time and against any rival & rdquor;

“We are three games away from being champions, and tomorrow we can be closer & rdquor;