Give favorable opinion to Pfizer-BioNTech infant dose

MEXICO CITY.

The BNT162b2 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech COVID19 vaccine received a favorable opinion for the application of doses to the age group, from 12 years.

The Committee for New Molecules (CMN) and the Subcommittee for the Evaluation of Biotechnological Products (SEPB) met yesterday and issued favorable opinions for the molecule, so the Sanitary Authorization Commission is pending the request to extend the application of this dose.

This expert decision is part of the approval process necessary to meet the quality, safety and efficacy requirements, essential when considering a product.

As part of its process of optimization of the procedures of the Committee of New Molecules, Cofepris will continue to report on the opinions and sessions of the CMN.

It should be noted that the CMN and the SEPB do not authorize or reject molecules, but rather issue a favorable or unfavorable technical opinion, based on the scientific and medical evidence presented, which is integrated by the laboratories into their files that are presented to the Commission. of Sanitary Authorization.