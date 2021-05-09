“Give customers what they want”: Paul Van Doren, co-founder of Vans, dies aged 90 after publishing his memoirs



Paul Van Doren turned Vans from a family footwear business to a world renowned brand.

Paul Van Doren, who helped turn an Anaheim shoe store into the Vans empire, has passed away at the age of 90, the company announced on social media.

“With much grief, Vans announces the passing of our co-founder, Paul Van Doren,” the company wrote on Twitter.

“Paul was not just an entrepreneur; he was an innovator. We send our love and strength to the Van Doren family and the countless members of the Vans Family who have brought Paul’s legacy to life. ”

Along with his brother and several partners, Van Doren opened his first Van Doren Rubber Co. location in 1966 in Anaheim. On opening day, he sold 16 of the 18 pairs of shoes that were made to order..

“The first person gave me a $ 5 bill; a pair of shoes cost $ 2.49, “Van Doren told Los Angeles Magazine last month after publishing” Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans. “

Over time, Vans shoes and clothing became an essential element of skateboarding culture in the 1970s. By the end of that decade the company had more than 70 stores in California and shipped the pairs of shoes to all of the United States.

Van’s momentum on the big screen

Vans, which is based in Costa Mesa, California, got a boost in 1982 when Sean Penn wore a pair of checkerboard-patterned Vans in the movie “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

However, Van Doren and his partner Gordy Lee sold the company in 1988 to a banking firm for $ 74 million. In 2004 the VF Company bought Vans for almost $ 400 million. The finance company continues to be the owner of the brand.

Van Doren’s success came about by allowing consumers to purchase custom shoes, broadened the customer base by allowing various designs to be sold everywhere from surf shops to department stores.

Van Doren wrote in his book “Authentic” that “The key to success is to give customers what they want”.

