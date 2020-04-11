This amazing method has worked for years. Try it and your hair will grow like never before!

April 10, 2020 11:46 PM

Preparing the shampoo with contraceptives has been working very successfully for many years, although there are other methods such as adding onion or garlic to the shampoo.

Prepare your shampoo with contraceptives

However, even though these last options are also effective, the odor that is impregnated is quite strong.

Unlike onion or garlic, contraceptives will not leave any trace of smell and the effects it will have on your hair will be fantastic.

What you will need:

5 birth control pills

Your usual favorite shampoo

Step by Step:

Crush the pills until they are all completely powdered.

Very carefully, proceed to add the powder to the shampoo of your choice.

Make sure to close the lid of the shampoo so you can shake it well until the liquid and powder are properly mixed.

Ready! With this mixture your shampoo will be repowering, you will see how in a few weeks your hair will grow and look much more beautiful and strong.

Of all the homemade methods to show off your dream hair, this is one of the simplest and cheapest methods you could use.You won’t regret it!