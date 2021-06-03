Give Carlos Rivera more love to Cynthia Rodríguez in mischievous photo | Instagram

The singer-songwriter Cynthia Rodríguez, lit up the heart of Carlos Rivera placeholder image with a photograph in which she shared a great message in addition to her remarkable beauty with an outfit that revealed her marked abdomen.

Cynthia Rodriguez He took up his social networks to share a strong message to all those who use negative criticism on social networks and any other space.

The “host of Venga la Alegría“, who has not been exempt from these reactions in the midst of his relationship with Carlos Rivera, which they have always handled with great secrecy, part of what the users of the networks themselves disqualify.

However, in addition to making a call to these attitudes, Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz captured the attention by showing an outfit that left some of her charms exposed, a postcard in which a mischievous animator exudes style and shows her outlined figure impacted next to the message,

I wish with my heart that a day comes when the world is always happy for the love and happiness between two people, read the first part of his message

Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, composer and graduate of the reality show “La Academia” strongly urged that they stop judging the love between two people who have decided to love each other without showing it to others.

Without judging, without inventing, without asking for explanations that are not needed, simply knowing that positive feelings feed hope and good things in this world, and the best thing is that happiness spreads around us.

It may interest you Waste Cynthia Rodríguez charms when paying bet to Cap

He also stressed the importance of love in these difficult times, in any of its versions.

Love is the most important thing and it is what we need most now, in all its manifestations.

The reactions were immediate for the beautiful composer, writer and dancer, one of them would come from Carlos Rivera, who dedicated a heart to his beautiful partner.

If you agree, comment with a

More love and less hate is what we need in these times, Bellizima,

That there is only love to give and receive in this world

Totally agree, but also do not pay attention to the bad vibes of the people, with which you feel full and happy, whoever you are with, the rest is of less

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Absolutely agree!!!! It is what should prevail everywhere !!! It was read in some of the comments by netizens.

Will there be a wedding?

On the other hand, each time the acclaimed couple of the show has revealed more details about their relationship, it was Carlos Rivera who was recently questioned on the subject upon his arrival in Mexico City.

It may interest you In Cynthia Rodríguez flower dress and the best daytime look

After getting off the plane and heading to his destination, Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz’s boyfriend was approached by the press to which he responded after some questions, the main one being the matter related to the wedding with his girlfriend. To which he replied “I was not prepared to take that step.”

It is not necessary, but if necessary I will make you happy. We will see, but for now we are happy “, said the interpreter of” I was waiting for you “, in the same way he ended up confirming what was already an open secret, which for a long time already lives in free union with the Cohauilense.

Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera met during their time as students of La Academia and it was in 2005 when their relationship would be made known so that both have already been together for several years.

It may interest you Belinda’s brother, “Nachito”, anticipates plans. Will it be uncle?

So far, the couple is living together something that the talented artist, stage and television actor finally confirmed.