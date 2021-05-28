Give birth to triplets 5 days apart and in different decades

A 33-year-old woman from New York gave birth to triplets with the peculiarity that it happened in 2 different decades since the same were born 5 days apart between the last days of December 2019 and the first of January 2020. Now Kaylie DeShane holds the world record for the longest interval between the birth of triplets.

Their first baby was born on December 28, 2019 and the next 2 triplets were born 5 days later, on January 2, 2020. His firstborn was given a 9% chance of survival after arriving prematurely. Despite the staggeringly low odds, triplets Rowan, Declan, and Cian survived and are now 17 months old.

“After trying to get pregnant for four years with my husband Brandon, we decided to give IVF a try. We already have an adopted son, Holden, 7, and a stepdaughter, Naveah, 12, but we wanted a brother for them. We decided to place 2 embryos instead of just one because we thought we would have a better chance of having a baby. They told us there was a 10% chance that it would end up as twins and a 1% chance that it would be a triplet pregnancy, ”the woman explained.

“When we found out that we were having 3 babies, we were very surprised, but it was incredible. We would have been happy with one baby, and now we were having three, ”she said. Kaylie was told that her pregnancy was high risk and advised to cut off the 2 identical babies of the triplets so the remaining one would have a better chance of survival. Despite the warning, she decided against it and continued with her triplet pregnancy.

“I was so scared because I was only 22 weeks pregnant, I had no idea if the babies would survive if they were born at this point in the pregnancy,” the counselor said. After returning to the hospital and spending the night, Kaylie woke up the next morning with a leak. He said the next thing he knew was that Cian was dating. Remember that the doctors were screaming and did not know if the baby was alive.

“I saw him for a split second before he was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit. It was so small that I couldn’t believe it. It weighed 450 grams. I stood there waiting for the next 2 babies to arrive, but nothing happened. The doctors explained to me that they wanted to delay the delivery of the next baby as long as possible because it was so early. The hospital had never had 22-week-old babies survive and Cian had only nine percent. After spending 5 days in labor with 10cm of dilation, the other two were born: Declan and Rowan ”, said the woman.

After spending 4 months in neonatology, the babies managed to have a consistent state of health to be able to be with their mother at home. “They all breathe perfectly and are growing perfectly. They are healthy, prosperous, and even close to walking, which is amazing because we were never sure they were going to make it. I’m very proud of them for the fight they fought, ”concluded Kaylie.

