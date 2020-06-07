It is no secret that Argentina has a problem of sustainability of the debt , which is why your government has put so much effort into working with the International Monetary Fund to reach a solution. However, instead of recognizing that the Covid-19 has complicated things, Argentina’s private sector creditors continue to hamper the path.

Last month, Argentina entered into technical default on its debt, at the end of a 30-day grace period for the last interest payments. Needless to say, sovereign defaults can lead to huge economic and social costs. Whether Argentina is going to be saved from the worst part of them now depends almost entirely on the negotiations that are still ongoing between the country’s government and its private sector creditors.

Not all countries were equally prepared to face the crisis of the coronavirus . Argentina, meanwhile, had a major debt sustainability problem long before the pandemic hit. Even the International Monetary Fund has said that, when it stated in February that “The primary surplus that would be needed to reduce public debt and gross financing needs to levels consistent with manageable reinvestment risk and satisfactory potential growth is neither economically nor politically feasible”.

That statement was issued before Covid-19 became a pandemic and triggered a global recession. Conditions since then have exacerbated Argentina’s longstanding problems, more than anything because it has become increasingly clear that the recession will be deeper and the recovery longer than originally expected.

To make matters worse, throughout the negotiations of debt restructuring , which Argentina started to take its debt to a more sustainable level, creditors stood up and acted like there was no pandemic. Argentina’s default is the predictable result of that obstructionism.

Whether the country’s private sector creditors are implementing a negotiating tactic or are simply being toughheaded, one has to hope that they will come back to themselves soon. Total non-compliance does not benefit anyone. The assumption that Argentina could pay more if pressed is unreasonable (to put it charitably), especially in the context of a threatening global recession.

Argentina’s export earnings and GDP have declined dramatically as a result of the pandemic. However, instead of recognizing this harsh economic reality, which adds to the restrictions imposed by the IMF that Argentina already faces, the country’s creditors have taken the shortest route. Instead of looking for solutions, they have launched a disparaging campaign, unnecessarily drawing attention to the fact that this would be Argentina’s ninth defaultAs if today’s conditions were something like those of the past. The COVID-19 crisis, they argue, is just another convenient excuse for Argentina not to pay, hinting that the Argentine government was not negotiating in good faith.

But Argentina based its restructuring offer on the IMF’s own debt sustainability analysis, and essentially agreed to keep its payment obligations at the highest levels that could still be considered possible. The objective was to make debt more sustainable, in order to reduce the risk of reinvestment and default of restructured bonds, thus reducing the interest rate premium that investors should demand as compensation for risk.

According the latest proposal, Argentina’s payments would be rescheduled to enable it to overcome the Covid-19 crisis. By delaying payments, your economy would have a better chance of recovery, increasing the probability that the debt will be paid.

However, that strategy was apparently not good enough for Argentina’s private sector creditors. Some of the major bondholders, particularly BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, have refused to accept such debt relief, which they consider too generous. But when evaluating the cost of the relief requested, Argentina’s creditors are using a 10% discount rate, which is simply too high in the current context.

After all, interest rates have dropped dramatically around the world, due in part to huge financial aid efforts in the United States, Europe and China, where central banks are expanding their balance sheets on a large scale. Some advanced economies even borrow at negative interest rates; and emerging market interest rates have fallen to around 5% for BBB-rated debt and 8% for B-rated debt.

With a lower discount rate, closer to 5%, the creditors’ counterproposal seems appallingly blunt and far beyond sustainability. In fact, it only allows for a negligible reduction in the discounted present value of Argentina’s debt. But Argentina’s own offer, which uses a 5% discount rate to the limit of what is sustainable, actually translates into a level of relief that creditors themselves have said they would consider.

Argentina’s offer must be accepted. This is not a time to pinch a penny, and the reputational costs of causing unnecessary economic hardship are not worth the small concessions that could still be squeezed out of the country.