Give Aislinn Derbez tips to get over the breakup Take note! | Instagram

Mexican actresses Aislinn Derbez and Camila Sodi They have given their followers a couple of tips to overcome the breakup and also, to be able to be friends with the ex-husband, as it is something that must be worked hard if you have children in common.

According to this theme, both celebrities They agreed that it is a matter that takes time, an open mind and of course a lot of self-esteem.

Aislinn Derbez and Camila Sodi recently got together to give advice and talk about how to get over the divorce and get along with the ex, as both have given examples that although this may not seem like it, it is possible.

It may interest you: In a black swimsuit, Aislinn Derbez boasts a new collection

It is worth mentioning that this incredible talk took place in the most recent episode of “The Magic of Chaos”, which is podcast by Aislinn Derbez when we have the information.

That was how they both talked about what it was like to grow up in front of the spotlight and how they managed to live a divorce so publicly.

There is no doubt that the podcast listeners were quite surprised by the frankness with which they both spoke and opened their hearts.

However, one of the most interesting moments was when both Camila Sodi and Aislinn Derbez revealed how they had managed to have a good relationship with the father of their children, Diego Luna and Mauricio Ochmann, respectively.

Both agreed that it takes time, however, also not to create expectations, since it is the only way to build a new healthy relationship.

That is how Sodi argued that a divorce is like a wife, since without a doubt it is something that will hurt a lot because all the structures fall down and it will lead to a grieving process.

It may interest you: Strange events, Camila Sodi reveals in recordings of Carmen Farías

It is worth mentioning that today Camila maintains that today she has the support of Diego Luna, I also emphasize that he is a great professional, a great dad and a great man, still respecting the actor’s current relationship.

While this attitude to be true is very similar to that of Aislinn Derbez with the famous actor Mauricio Ochmann.

Aislinn affirmed that a divorce is very complicated, since it is a process of much duality, which implies, on the one hand, it is a process of self-love and, on the other, knowing how to deal with bad comments and the idea that your separation was not a social failure.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

As expected, Aislinn Derbez’s interview with Camila Sodi was filled with comments from women who appreciated what they shared and were motivated to transform the chaos of their lives into something useful.

As you may recall, Aislinn Derbez comes from the dynasty headed by Eugenio Derbez, while Camila Sodi is the niece of Thalía and Laura Zapata, as well as being the daughter of the writer, journalist and model, Ernestina Sodi.

As we mentioned, this situation caused them in their childhood to be persecuted by fans and members of the press, which has finally led them to extremely uncomfortable situations when facing their most visible fears.

It may interest you: Captive Elsa Jean wearing a green swimsuit on the beach

“I lived that with my dad, all my life since I was little and I saw how people didn’t care. They did not think if the father had not seen the children and they have a little moment to live with them. “

And unfortunately my father never set limits, for my father it was always the public first and then the family and that part was so traumatic for me because I always felt in danger, I was very traumatized, ”the eldest of the Derbez was honest.

That is how she added that her fear grew when she consolidated as an actress a few years ago, as she grew up with a lot of anger, resentment and above all with fear.