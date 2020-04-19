Of course the world every time gives us more telling stories, each more irreverent. It is not only the fact that we are still confined by the coronavirus pandemic, but that many people they are already affecting their day to day; and this is precisely what is reflected on the outside.

Amy Kellems, a resident of the Minnesota state in the United Stateshe thought that the confinement by coronavirus It would be the perfect occasion to go outside to play Pokémon Go with your daughter, since her neighborhood is empty. It was a perfect plan, until they they stopped the car in the middle of the road.

Apparently, his neighbors had alerted the police of a suspicious vehicle on your street. After explaining to the agents that they were only playing the mobile game, for which you need to go outside looking for Pokémon In order to catch them, Kellems shared the incident on Nextdoor.

One of Kellems’ neighbors saw this message and realized that that “suspicious car“I had seen were Amy and her daughter, and that they were just playingSo this neighbor thought about exactly how to apologize. Kellems’ doorbell rang a few days later and when she went she saw her neighbor Victoria “at a safe distance” with an apology and a Pokémon cake accompanied by a text that said “I’m sorry I accused you of the police.”

Luckily for Kellems, their experience only resulted in a series of tragicomediesBut she herself commented that her neighbor was really sorry for it and understood that someone in her circumstances had called the police.

“I understand that everything seemed very strange with my car going slow and stopping every so often. When he found out what he was doing, he felt pretty bad, “Kellems said.

The neighbor bought the cake and the experience has brought Kellems memories and a new experience.. “I’ve made friends and everything. Once the quarantine is over, we’ll probably have a barbecue,” he jokes.

Source: Fox35orlando

.