Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who appeared before prosecutors on Friday to answer about his handling of the coronavirus crisis, declared himself “absolutely calm” and stressed that he is not afraid of being investigated by the justice, in an interview published this Saturday ( 06/13/2020) by La Stampa newspaper.

“I explained everything to the prosecutors. I’m absolutely calm, “Conte said. «I have clarified everything that had to be clarified. I have demonstrated all the stages of those terrible days when we fought against an invisible enemy. I have nothing to fear, “he added.

The head of the Italian government considered having “acted in accordance with science and conscience” and stressed: “I have the serenity of someone who has always validated each step with the scientific technical committee. I do not expect to receive a notice to open a judicial investigation, I have never feared that, “Conte told the Italian media.

The Bergamo prosecutor questioned Conte for almost three hours in Rome on Friday, as part of an investigation into delays in creating “red zones” in two towns in the north of the country, Nembro and Alzano Lombardo, in early March. , when the epidemic was skyrocketing.

The prosecutor’s office in Bergamo, in Lombardy, the epicenter of the epidemic, which in Italy caused more than 34,000 deaths, is carrying out several investigations related to the tragedy.

“As I said to the magistrates, the chronology of the events is very clear: according to the epidemiological table we had in the first week of March, it would not have made any sense to close only the municipalities of Alzano and Nembro,” explained the Italian prime minister.

The Italian government established the first “red zones” in late February and affected a dozen towns in Lombardy, such as Codogno, the city of “patient number one”. In early March, the epidemic continued to spread, with two major outbreaks in Nembro and Alzano, in the department of Bergamo.

The technical and scientific committee that advises the government then proposed imposing a “red zone” there, considering that the situation “was worsening throughout Lombardy.” But, in the end, the executive chose to make the entire country a “red zone”, through a decree that entered into force on March 9.

