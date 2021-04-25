Giuliani wins two “Razzies” for his terrible scene in Borat 2

The vote is done and it makes no sense for Rudy Giuliani to discuss the result: former US President Donald Trump’s lawyer was awarded two Razzies on Saturday for his terrible “performance” in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

The Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, pay tribute each year to the worst in cinema and are presented on the eve of the Oscars, as a mockery of the pompous complacency that will unfold the following night in Tinseltown.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, did not even know that he was going to appear in the sequel to “Borat,” which recounts the adventures of a fictional Kazakh journalist: he was tricked into appearing in the scenes of an alleged interview in a hotel room with the attractive and flirtatious daughter of Borat, played by Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova.

While Bakalova waits to find out if he has landed the coveted accolade from the prestigious Academy, Giuliani was selected as worst supporting actor on Saturday.

He also shared the award for worst screen combination with “the zipper of his pants”, after the infamous “Borat” scene ended with Giuliani seemingly reaching into his boxer shorts, unaware of the hidden cameras.

Later he insisted that he was tucking his shirt inside.

This year’s Razzies were headlined by “Music,” a musical that sparked controversy and ridicule for its portrayal of autism.

Singer-turned-director Sia, actress Kate Hudson and supporting actress Maddie Ziegler each won in their category.

The worst movie went to “Absolute Proof,” a documentary by Mike Lindell, the CEO of Trump supporter pillow maker My Pillow.

The film, which promotes unsubstantiated claims about a fraud in the November presidential election in the United States, was described by Razzie organizers as a “two-hour festival of fake news.”

Lindell was also named worst actor at the ignominious awards, which awarded a special 2020 trophy for “Worst Year Ever.”

The Razzies were first awarded in 1981 in Los Angeles, the brainchild of UCLA film graduates and industry veterans, who chose the raspberry as a symbol of mockery.

With information from AFP