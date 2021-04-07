Giuliani, Trump adviser, asks judge to drop million-dollar lawsuit for “lies” about election

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON, Apr 7 (Reuters) – Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani asked a judge on Wednesday to drop a $ 1.3 billion defamation lawsuit brought by a voting machine company related to his claims of tampering. of the presidential elections of November 2020.

Giuliani’s attorney said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit should be dismissed due to lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately substantiated its claim for money damages.

The filing said Giuliani denies defamation of Dominion, adding that the former New York mayor would present a stronger defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the District of Columbia judge assigned to the case.

“Should this matter reach a legal or factual adjudication on the merits, Giuliani will provide a vigorous and complete response,” the court filing said.

Trump and his allies spent two months denying their electoral defeat, and claiming without proof that it was the result of widespread electoral fraud, before their supporters launched an attack on the US Capitol on January 6.

Denver-based Dominion alleged in its Jan.25 lawsuit that Giuliani “fabricated and spread the ‘Big Lie,’ which predictably went viral and misled millions into believing Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the elections”.

Dominion said it filed the lawsuit “to set the record straight” and to “defend itself, its employees and the electoral process.”

Founded in 2002, Dominion is one of America’s leading manufacturers of voting machines, with several of them being used in more than two dozen states during the 2020 elections.

