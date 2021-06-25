Giuliani is left without a lawyer’s license for “false and misleading statements”

15 minutes. An appeals court on Thursday ordered the temporary suspension in New York of the lawyer’s license of former mayor Rudy Giuliani and former lawyer of former United States President Donald Trump. A disciplinary board concluded that he lied about alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

According to the appellate court, Giuliani’s conduct threatened “the public interest and justifies the provisional suspension of the practice of law“The New York Times reported.

The judicial document indicates that there is evidence that Giuliani carried out “false and misleading statements to courts, legislators, and the general public in his capacity as attorney for former President Donald Trump and of the Trump campaign in relation to Trump’s failed reelection effort in 2020. “

Months before the presidential elections in November last year, in which Joe Biden prevailed, Trump launched a disinformation campaign to raise doubts about the transparency of the process. Later, he redoubled these efforts to the point of describing the elections as fraudulent. He even claimed that Biden had stolen the presidency from him.

However, beyond its advertising campaign that continues today, Trump and his team were unable to gather evidence to support their claims. No court agreed to take their charges to trial for lack of evidence.

5 decades of experience

Giuliani, 77, began practicing law in 1969. He worked in the Department of Justice during the Ronald Reagan Administration and, in 1983, he was appointed District Attorney for the Manhattan District in New York.

He was also mayor of New York between 1994 and 2002 and gained national and international notoriety in 2001, after the terrorist attacks against the Twin Towers of September 11.

Giuliani, who has not reacted to the news of his license suspension, has been investigated since at least 2019. The case allegedly focuses on his business in Ukraine.

So far he has not been charged. However, the Prosecutor’s Office tries to show that Giulani illegally lobbied the government in favor of Ukrainian officials and businessmen. These allegedly helped the lawyer find dirty laundry about Trump’s political rivals, including Biden himself.

Recently, the legal battle centered on documents and data from digital devices seized by the FBI. In April, the agency searched Giuliani’s home, which so far denies all these alleged wrongdoing.