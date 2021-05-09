Giuliani implores Trump for financial help for his legal defense, but …



Rudy Giuliani faces several legal challenges.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images

Rudy giuliani was at the top of politics in Washington, DC as the former president’s personal attorney Donald trumpBut now the former mayor of New York is in the middle of legal trouble and asking his former boss for help with his legal expenses.

The rupture between the two occurred in mid-January, after several legal failures by Giuliani to defend the former president, who faced two political trials, lost the elections at the polls –and courts–, faces investigations for their finances and He was sued along with his former lawyer for the violent seizure of the Capitol on January 6.

The straw that broke the camel’s back in the relationship between the two was that Giulini failed to prove in court his allegations of alleged “electoral fraud.”

Two officials close to the former president told The Washington Post that the president instructed his aides not to pay Giuliani’s legal fees.

“(He had) demanded that he personally approve any reimbursement for expenses Giuliani incurred while traveling … to challenge election results in key states,” published the Post.

Trump even expressed concern about some of the actions of Giuliani, who gave a criticized press conference where he explained his electoral conspiracy theories. The former president also found Giuliani’s request for $ 20,000 a day in fees for his work excessive.

According to The New York Times, Giuliani’s staff were trying to pressure Trump to use part of his $ 250 million campaign funds for legal aid for his former personal attorney.

For his second impeachment trial in February, the former president struggled to hire lawyers, but finally managed to integrate a team with Michael van der Veen, Bruce Castor and David Schoen, despite Giuliani claiming that he worked in defense of his former boss.

The former New York mayor faces several legal problems: a multi-million dollar lawsuit by Dominion, the company responsible for electronic voting booths, whom Giualini accused of participating in a electoral fraud scheme.

His problems escalated with the inquiry by federal prosecutors and the FBI on his alleged intervention and possible conspiracy with a foreign government, in lobbying to remove the former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, in addition to trying to obtain information against the current president Joe biden, in order to affect his presidential aspiration.

In that scheme they would have participated Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who await trial for financial crimes in prison.

They suggest you give up

Michael Cohen, a former attorney for President Trump, told MSNCB that Giuliani should desist from applying for financial aid, as he will not get “even two cents.”

“(Trump) doesn’t pay legal bills,” Cohen said. “He also doesn’t learn from his previous mistakes, which is exactly the same thing he did to me … (Trump) doesn’t care about anyone or anything but himself.”