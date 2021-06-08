Giuliani did press Ukraine to investigate Biden and an audio proves it

15 minutes. So far unpublished audio shows how Rudy Giuliani, one of former President Donald Trump’s top advisers, “relentlessly lobbied and convinced” the Ukrainian government in 2019 to investigate unfounded conspiracies about then-presidential candidate Joe Biden. .

The pressures are deduced from an unpublished recording that CNN obtained and published on Tuesday.

This is a July 2019 phone call between Giuliani, US diplomat Kurt Volker, and Andriy Yermak, senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodímir Zelenski., assured the North American chain.

That call came before Trump’s to Zelenski. Both talks later became a central part of the first impeachment trial against the former Republican president. Trump was accused of requesting Ukrainian aid for his election campaign.

During the approximately 40 minute call, Giuliani repeatedly told Yermak that Zelenski should make public investigations into possible Biden corruption cases in Ukraine. He also asked him to claim that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election to harm Trump – claims that are false, according to CNN.

“All we need from the president (Zelenski) is to affirm. I am going to put an honest prosecutor in charge, he will investigate and dig up the evidence that currently exists and there is some other evidence about participation in the 2016 elections. with the Biden thing, “Giuliani said, according to the audio.

“… Someone in Ukraine must take that seriously,” reveals the network.

The new audio demonstrates how Giuliani aggressively “cajoled” Ukrainians into carrying out Trump’s orders.

Under investigation

The call was one of the first initiatives that Trump and his allies used to hurt Biden and subvert the 2020 election process. Specifically, requesting foreign meddling, lying about electoral fraud, attempting to reverse the results, and inciting the assault on the Capitol on January 6CNN stressed.

Giuliani was not charged so far with any specific crime. However, he has been investigated since at least 2019 in a case that allegedly focuses on his business in Ukraine.

They try to show that Giulani illegally lobbied the government in favor of Ukrainian officials and businessmen. These allegedly helped the lawyer find dirty laundry about Trump’s political rivals, including then-presidential hopeful Biden.

Recently, the legal battle has centered on documents and data from digital devices seized by the FBI. In April, the FBI searched the home of Giuliani, also a former mayor of New York.

Giuliani has so far denied all these alleged wrongdoing.