Github It will abandon two terms that have been used for decades in the language of computing: master and slave. The protests against racism and police brutality that have taken place in dozens of cities around the world are causing changes. Now it is the turn of GitHub, who in the voice of its president, said that work to replace terminology.

The announcement came in response to Twitter from developer Una Kravets, who said he would be super happy to change the default structure from “master” to “main”. Kravets, who serves as a developer for Google Chrome, expressed interest in achieving this as a whole, as a community, with GitHub at the helm.

The president of GitHub assured that they are already working to replace the terms “master / slave”

Nat Friedman, CEO of Githubreplied that it’s a great idea and you’re already working on it. Kravets mentioned that “main” ─ or main ─ is shorter and easier to remember. Adding to that, if you prevent even a single black person from feeling more isolated in the tech community, it doesn’t seem like a no-brainer.

The developer seeks to replicate a series of measures that are applied in Chromium, where a racially neutral language. Google has pushed for changes to drop terminology like “blacklist” or “whitelist” to denote acceptable things in the browser – like a list of allowed sites, for example.

Substituting the terms ‘master’ and ‘slave’ is not so easy

Despite this, replacing master and slave on GitHub seems like a herculean task and the impact it will have on the large number of individual projects is unknown. These terms have been in use for decades in the technology industry to denote asymmetric control where one device or process controls others and functions as a communication hub.

One of the most obvious examples is on the old hard drives, when we configured a master and slave disk on the pins. This setting prioritized one ATA disk over the others. In Photography we have the master / slave relationship with the flash, where one activates the rest in a study session. Another example we see in the recording industry, where the “master” disk is where all the copies come from.

The change of terminology raised concern among other developerswho claim that it could create problems in compatibility and understanding if other terms are used. “The ‘master’ branch in git doesn’t mean the same as master / slave, it just means the main branch,” replies an engineer who considers the proposal stupid.

Others ask Friedman to check with the GitHub community first before making such a substantial change that it could create more work for developers.