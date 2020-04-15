         GitHub substantially reduces the subscription price and adds features to the free plans

A few hours ago, GitHub (platform that is part of Microsoft) announced that reduce the prices of the most popular payment plans, in addition to making one of the key features of said premium plans free.

We are facing one of the most important development-focused platforms, with more than 40 million users. With this move, the company seeks to try to get closer to its ambitious goal: to reach 100 million users.

“The right thing for developers and the right thing for GitHub”

Nat Friedman, CEO of GitHub, told Business Insider that “This movement will pulverize millions of dollars in profits”. Friedman assures that it is an “investment” to make the community grow worldwide:

“It is a great investment that we are making in the developer community worldwide. It is the right thing for developers and the right thing for GitHub.”

Until now it was necessary to pay nine dollars a month (per user) if we wanted to be able to manage the repository of a team, and GitHub has decided to lower that figure to four dollars a month.

An important point is that all existing payment customers in said plan they will be moved to the new pricing models starting today. In addition, those who want to use the platform for private development and do not want to pay the price per user will be able to register for the free version of GitHub and access this function.

In this way, users will be able to access an unlimited number of collaborators in the private repositories, a functionality that was previously exclusively paid. This is how the plans are from now on:

“Price should not be a barrier”

This announcement comes in full confinement because of the coronavirus, which makes collaboration between people at a distance more important than ever. They recently launched the service in India, but they have verified that the price can be an obstacle in certain countries. Friedman says, “Price shouldn’t be a barrier to you starting to use GitHub.”

