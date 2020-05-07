Github, the Microsoft-owned development project hosting platform, is currently celebrating its Satellite 2020 event (necessarily online, like other company events, due to the coronavirus crisis), and has taken the opportunity to announce a series of news on its platform.

Shanku Niyogi, vice president of GitHub, said this year’s event is about “providing communities with tools that allow them to come together to solve problems and remove barriers.”

And the biggest of the announced news is just that, making it easy for developers to join a project, configure their development environment, and start writing code with hardly any resources, only with the help of a browser.

That’s what GitHub Codespaces is about, a new functionality (in closed beta version, for now) that will allow the user write code directly to the cloud, providing you with an IDE based on the Visual Studio Codespaces editor (known until a few days ago as Visual Studio Online).

According to Niyogi,

“Contributing to a community’s code can be difficult: Each repository has its own way of setting up a development environment, which often takes dozens of steps before you start writing code.”

This tool Allows you to activate development environments with a click, even for projects in which the user has not worked before, and switch between them with ease; it will even be possible to have several configurations for the same project:

“The ‘codespaces’ can be configured to load your code and dependencies, your developer tools, extensions, etc. And changing from one environment to another is quite simple: you can continue browsing whenever you want and, when you return, your Codespace will be it will reopen automatically too. “

“Code editing in the Codespaces IDE will always be free”, they explain from the platform, but that does not mean that any use we give to GitHub Codespaces is free.

So, once the service is no longer beta, will be charged for use in the case of computationally intensive tasks (such as compilations), per hour and according to the type of virtual machine they are using, as is already the case with GitHub Actions.

Also comes GitHub Discussion and code scanning

But GitHub Codespaces is not the only novelty presented today by the platform: Discussion forums for projects also land on GitHub, which will be structured around threads, allowing you to publish compilations of frequently asked questions and other collaborative documents as separate threads.

GitHub Discussions already had several beta communities (such as those dedicated to Prism and React Query), but until now these forums have not been linked to specific code projects: In these, the interaction with the rest of the collaborators of a project could only occur in the ‘Proposals’ and ‘Extraction requests’ tabs.

Lastly, GitHub will also make its users available Free automated code scanning tools for all open source projects (The rest of the projects can also use them, price paid).

Your goal will be to help developers detect potential security vulnerabilities early, and do it on a scale that works for both small and large projects. According to GitHub, the code scanning will be based on CodeQL, an advanced semantic analysis engine that you acquired after your purchase of Semmle last year.

Track | TechCrunch