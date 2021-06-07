Giselle Blondet revealed that her daughter suffered a heart attack while holding her baby



Giselle Blondet meeting her grandson Liam.

Photo: Giselle Blondet / Courtesy

Giselle blondet revealed something never imagined or in the worst of her nightmares, her daughter Andrea, suffered a heart attack while having her baby, Liam, in her arms when she was nursing him.

Yes, less than a week after the baby is born, Andrea sShe suffered a heart attack that had her between life and death for several days and Giselle torn from the pain in a hospital corridor.

Today, more than a month after those days that the whole family would like to forget, the beloved presenter and businesswoman breaks the silence and shares the horror movie she lived in real life:

“On April 22, my daughter Andrea, my little butterfly, fulfilled her wish to be a mother and On April 30, something completely unexpected happened that almost ended my daughter’s life. He suffered a heart attack while nursing little Liam“, Giselle begins counting.

At that time, the one who saved Andrea’s life was her own husband, Todd, who upon hearing the noise, he saw his wife passed out and his son on the ground. He immediately called 911 for both. The baby was perfect, but his wife was not.

“Thanks to the prompt reaction of my son-in-law, Todd in calling 911 immediately and the care he received upon arrival at Kendall Regional Hospital in Miami, from the doctors and nurses is that my daughter is alive“, He continued recounting the terrible nightmare.

At that moment, when Giselle received the news, she ran out to be by her daughter’s side, without imagining that what she would have to live would be even worse: they did not know where Andrea had been hospitalized.

Why? Well, because Todd ran to take care of the baby who, with only one week of life, had fallen to the floor and he had to let his wife go alone in the ambulance.

After endless hours, and thanks to the help of her friends, she was able to locate her daughter, who was in intensive care between life and death. “I was desperate driving trying to find out which hospital my daughter had been taken toGigi said.

Giselle had to face this terrible moment accompanied only by her two best friends, Solangelee Molina and Conchita Oliva, who did not leave his side, because his son lives in Los Angeles, and his other daughter, Gabriella moved to OrlandoThe latter, knowing it, ran with her mother and sister.

Already out of the woods, Andrea again enjoys having her baby Liam in her arms and taking care of her health accompanied by her husband, and of course, her mother who, beyond that she felt she die with her daughter, today only says that she is grateful for having her with her, especially to God who never let go of her hand.