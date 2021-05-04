Giselle Blondet didn’t hold back crying when she met her grandson

The sweet wait ended and Giselle Blondet was finally able to meet her second grandson, a boy who came into the world a couple of days ago and who with his very presence won the actress’s heart. The baby bears by name Liam gabriel and he is the son of Giselle’s firstborn, Andrea, and was born just when the also TV presenter is undergoing a treatment on the vocal cords for which she is prohibited from speaking. However, he was able to welcome the little one, an emotional moment in which he could not contain his tears.

“This is the moment I met my grandson,” Giselle wrote next to the tender clip, recorded in the hospital room where her daughter had the baby. “I have not been able to speak for two weeks due to a problem with my vocal cords. Imagine when the Dr. told me that he gave me permission to welcome my grandson Liam Gabriel into the world! “, She added excitedly in a beautiful message in which she was able to express everything she felt on that special day.

“’Just a few words and you go back to rest,’ he told me. You don’t know how I felt when I saw my little boy so desired, so expected by everyone, ”continued the proud grandmother. Blondet stressed how much they expected Liam in the family, a baby that they had wanted for a long time. “It took my daughter almost three years to become a mother, but she did. So those who are going through the same, do not lose faith, “he said for those women who want to make their dream of becoming a mother come true.

© @ giselleblondet The proud grandmother was very excited since she found out that little Liam Gabriel was on his way

Excited with the good news in the family, she continued: “Meeting Liam made me very excited. Seeing my daughter Andrea so happy is the best gift. Thank God my grandson is healthy, so tender, so beautiful. He really is a new reason to believe in love at first sight. A new reason to believe, because God can do everything ”, he concluded.

A happy grandmother

The video made Giselle’s friends and fans moved by the beautiful moment, and one of them was Dayanara Torres. “How I have cried with this video … What happiness to be able to have him in your arms … I see all your feeling in your eyes … What beauty at the moment! Congratulations to your daughter and your entire family … and to Liam … Welcome! The world is yours …! 🙌🏻 ”, wrote the former beauty queen.

© @ giselleblondet Giselle debuted as a grandmother in 2019