Giselle Blondet breaks into tears and silence when she meets her grandson



Giselle Blondet meeting her grandson Liam.

Photo: Giselle Blondet / Courtesy

Giselle blondet, breaks into tears and silence when meeting his grandson, Liam Gabriel, son of the eldest, Andrea, who was born this week, but had not been allowed to visit him in the hospital.

“I have not been able to speak for two weeks due to a problem with my vocal cords. Imagine when the Dr told me that he gave me permission to welcome my grandson LIAM GABRIEL into the world! … ‘Just a few words and you go back to rest’, he told me.

They do not know how I felt when I saw my little boy so desired, so expected by everyone. It took my daughter almost three years to become a mother but she did. So those of you who are going through the same thing, don’t lose faith.

Meeting Liam made me very excited. Seeing my daughter Andrea so happy is the best gift. Thank God my grandson is healthy, so tender, so beautiful. He really is a new reason to believe in love at first sight. A new reason to believe, because God can do everything, “wrote Gigi on her Instagram account, where she shared the video of the moment she met her second grandson.

In the video, you can see how Giselle writes to her daughter on a piece of paper that the doctor gave her permission to welcome her grandsonBut when you first start talking to him, could not contain the crying, and therefore was slow to tell him how much he loved him and to introduce himself.

A really affected voice, like hoarse, Blondet said to his grandson: “Welcome to the world, Liam, I love you, I’m Gigi, I love you”, in tears.

Remember that Giselle debuted as a grandmother with her daughter Gabriella, who had little Sophia to whom she affectionately calls ‘My Little Flower’. Liam arrived to complete the couple of grandchildren, and cousins, Well, the actress and presenter also shared the photo with the two.

Giselle was well prepared to enjoy this moment, cShe found she was vaccinated against COVID-19 with both doses, but what she did not have is that her vocal cords would be affected and they would lead her to withdraw into absolute silence.

However, she always gets what she wants and even managed to get the doctor to give her permission to receive Liam Gabriel.

What has many worried is What will happen to the podcast ‘Ay Mamá’ that you do with your daughter Gabriella? Well apparently they already had several engravings in advance, at least before receiving this news, which allowed him to take that quiet greeting break.

WATCH HERE THE MOMENT GISELLE BLONDET MEETS HER GRANDSON: