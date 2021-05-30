Gisele Bundchen stands out for her natural beauty with a comfortable look

Gisele Bundchen doesn’t need to dazzle on the runway to get noticed; that’s how her natural beauty wore in New York.

Gisele Bundchen not only conquered the runway, she also won the heart of the most successful quarterback in history; however, one of his greatest successes is surpassed each day, each as he tries to accept himself even more.

The top model who became the highest paid model in the world from 2002 to a year ago (when Kendall Jenner held this position) was discovered at the age of 13, and although it was not quick or easy, her career gave her a break. fully deserved boost.

After becoming a mother, Gisele had some doubts about her image; specifically about her bust, since apparently her sons Vivian and Benjamin had a preference for her left breast.

According to Gisele, this small detail left this area of ​​the body uneven and a little smaller than in the past, so she resorted to prosthetics. However, when he woke up and looked at himself again, he was not even able to recognize himself, he felt bad with the result.

In addition to how difficult it was to assimilate that she now had a different structure in her body, Gisele was fortunate to have the emotional support of her husband, who kept telling her that she always looked beautiful.

After this bump, Gisele understood that she could not live at the expense of other people, nor fulfill the wishes that someone else had about her own life; This is how he embarked on a personal search that culminated in the publication of his book: “Lessons: My path to a meaningful life”(Lessons: My path to a meaningful life).

In recent years, Gisele not only sets the tone for the projects she chooses, but has also chosen a healthy lifestyle that includes her diet, the physical activity she practices and above all, meditation. For her, this discipline has been an irreplaceable tool of well-being, and could even be one of the reasons why she always looks radiant.