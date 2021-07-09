Giroud’s signing for Milan, imminent

07/08/2021 at 7:28 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Olivier Giroud could have his days numbered in London. The French striker, a substitute since the arrival of Timo Werner, is not satisfied with the role that he has had to assume at Chelsea this season, so he would have requested his departure from the blue team. Due to the high status of the footballer, the suitors have not been long in coming and, according to Italian media, his signing for AC Milan is imminent.

According to Fabrizio Romano, an expert in the transfer market, the rossonero team has already reached a personal footballer agreement, which would sign for a total of two seasons. The last fringe to overcome would be Chelsea, since Giroud has a contract until June 2022. However, the London team has no intention of hindering the departure of the French international, so he would be willing to accept the two million euros offered by AC Milan.

AC Milan are offering around € 2m to Chelsea for Olivier Giroud. Personal terms already agreed until June 2023 – deal now really close to be completed. 🇫🇷 #CFC #ACMilan – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2021

In this way, the team led by Stefano Pioli will have a guaranteed lead on their return to the Champions League. Giroud arrives in northern italy to complete an already talented demarcation, with the experienced Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the young talent Rafael Leao. Thanks to a goal from Kessie on the last day, Milan will be able to play the top European competition again after seven years of absence.