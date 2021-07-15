Giroud will sign this Friday for Milan

07/15/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

Olivier Giroud will sign this Friday as a new player of the Milan. After landing this Thursday afternoon in the Lombard capital, the forward is scheduled to undergo the medical examination during the following day and formalize his contractual relationship with the ‘rossonero’ club.

According to the Italian press, the operation was closed for the payment of a fixed million euros plus another optional to the Chelsea Y Giroud will commit to him Milan for two campaigns.

The operation has been an open secret for weeks and appears to benefit everyone involved. Tuchel barely had the 34-year-old striker in London, who in San siro will have more minutes alternating the position with a Ibra that he missed half of the past year due to physical problems. For him Milan it was imperative to find a relief for it.

Once this folder is closed, the ‘Rossonera’ board of directors continues combing the market in search of strategic reinforcements at low cost. The assignment of Brahim Since Madrid is falling, the agreement for four ‘kilos’ with him is approaching Monaco on the left side Ballo-Touré, you work with him United to renew the loan of Dalot, like the young talent of the Nancy warren bondo and has accelerated by the emerging forward of the Santos Kaio Jorge.