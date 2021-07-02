Giroud does not want to continue at Chelsea

07/02/2021 at 8:14 PM CEST

Olivier Giroud could change teams during this transfer market. The French forward, who is currently defending the Chelsea colors, is unhappy with his role in the London squad. Timo Werner is the undisputed starter in Thomas Tuchel’s schemes, and Giroud is not willing to continue assuming this situation.

As reported by Sky Sport, the French striker will meet with Chelsea managers to request his departure from the club. Throughout this season, Giroud has played 746 minutes spread over 17 domestic championship games, in which he recorded 4 goals.

Recently, Giroud extended his relationship with Chelsea for a year. Thus, his contract expired in June 2022. Despite the recent renewal, the French striker wants to cancel this extension in order to be able to seek a new club as a free agent. Milan, who already tested his signing before the renewal and, in case he gets the freedom letter, will offer a two-year contract at 3.5 million euros per season.

Similar situation in the selection

The entry of Karim Benzema in the call-up of the French team did not favor Giroud. The Chelsea striker, the undisputed starter during the 2018 World Cup, was relegated to the background during the Eurocup, playing 40 minutes divided into two games.