The Premier League offers to vote between Olivier Giroud and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the best goal scored by the scorpion.

These two inspirations of genius had gone around the planet in a few days. During Boxing Day on December 26, 2016, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Manchester United Armenian leader scored a scorpion against Sunderland at Old Trafford. It was on a center of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, used to this kind of acrobatics.

On January 1, 2017, a certain Olivier Giroud, still in Arsenal’s jersey, had attempted the same gesture on a centerAlexis Sanchez to score against Crystal Palace. A goal that had allowed the French international to receive the Puskas Prize for the most beautiful goal of the year 2017 during The Best Fifa Football Award.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan for @ManUtd

Olivier Giroud for @Arsenal

Vote for your favorite 🦂 goal below! pic.twitter.com/S4VDVslqdW

– Premier League (@premierleague) March 28, 2020

