Girona’s numbers before its foreseeable move to the final of the playoffs

06/04/2021 at 10:22 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Barcenas, Couto Y Sylla. Three names, three goals that today place the Girona at the gates of his return to the First Division of Spain. The meeting between the redheads and the Almeria In the first leg of the playoffs it was a complete dream for Francisco Rodríguez’s squad and, now, they have the task of sentencing the key in the Mediterranean Stadium.

However, the numbers support the Catalan club. With nine games in a row undefeated, in which they record eight wins and a draw, his favoritism is clear both by streak and by the result obtained in Montilivi, while more than half of the last nine Indian disputes have culminated in defeat; a performance that, in short, does not reflect his great performance during the first three quarters of the season.

On the contrary, in historical terms, Almería enjoys a better position: 8 wins, 5 draws Y 4 defeats. However, the recent variant of such records has tended towards the Girona since, from 2020 onwards, these have been imposed in 3 of their 5 matches, falling defeated on only one occasion and drawing on the remaining.

In any case, beyond the fact that the tie seems to be sentenced, a great match awaits us in Andalusia, where Almeria Y Girona they will meet Tomorrow, June 5 at 9:00 p.m..