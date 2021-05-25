Girona will play its fifth ‘playoff’ with the illusion of redemption

05/25/2021 at 10:10 AM CEST

EFE

With the triumph suffered this Monday against Alcorcón (1-0), Girona qualified for its fifth ‘playoff’ of promotion to the First Division, and the second in a row, and now it will face the promotion with the dream of redeeming itself from the final cruelly lost to Elche just a year ago and returned to the top flight.

Earlier, this Sunday, the team will visit Cartagena in one of the matches of the last day of the regular league and with the possibility of finishing third, fourth, fifth or sixth. After 41 games, Girona is fifth today, with the same 70 points as Leganés, third, and Almería, fourth, and with three more than Rayo, sixth, and five more than Sporting, seventh.

When it already seemed little less than a utopia that Girona could end up in promotion playoff places, the team, led by Francisco Rodriguez, reacted to chain the current seven consecutive victories.

The Montilivi team has achieved 31 points out of the last 36 possible, and has hardly suffered a defeat in these last 12 days. In this section of the competition, he has cut Sporting up to 17 points, for example, and has grown until he enters a fight in which he was not expected and in which he is now the great favorite, due to the dynamic of results.

Girona has reached the final and decisive stretch of the course in a brutal state of form, and now it will face the promotion with maximum confidence and with the illusion of getting rid of the frustrations of the four previous playoffs.