Girona will maintain its commitment to the quarry

07/15/2021 at 6:59 PM CEST

Marc Brugues

One of the pillars of the project of the Girona owners has been the campus for years. The commitment to grassroots football has been strong in recent times until creating a solid structure and seeing the first fruits in the first team (Valery, Terrats, Kebé, Arnau …). The idea will not be touched this season with a firm intention to continue working and building the Girona of the future.

Even so, staying at the gates of Primera the Academy will do not avoid the readjustment that the club will undergo. The cut will not be dramatic but it will be necessary for grassroots football to adapt to reality. “Like all club structures, the Academy will have to be readjusted. Even so, the bet continues to be solid and very strong. We have a structural and potential base that we will not lose & rdquor ;, assures the director of the Academy, Albert Syria.

Girona will keep the Residence of Les Hortes one more year. It will, yes, without having so many residents, because between 7 and 8 places will be lost for young footballers. In this sense, Syria reiterates that despite “the surgery & rdquor; that there will be in some situations, the economic game for grassroots football “will be quite important to maintain a solid and future-oriented structure & rdquor; and “will not imply loss of potential & rdquor ;.

On the other hand, the club finalizes a friendly match against Llagostera in Palamós for the 1st of August.