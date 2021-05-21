Girona, to the rhythm of the best

After a first lap full of setbacks at Montilivi, everything has changed in the second. Although the regularity in the results has been slow to arrive, finally, from March to here, Girona has set the cruising speed and there is no one to stop it. The team chain six victories and a streak of 28 points from the last 33. Stratospheric numbers within the reach of few that have made Girona the best team in the second round with 37 points, one more than Espanyol and Mallorca, already promoted.

The stratospheric dynamics of Girona’s results has meant that the rivals could not avoid being outmatched (Sporting and Rayo Vallecano) or equaled (Leganés and Almería) until they left things in the current scenario, two days from the end. The situation is as idyllic now as it was unimaginable two months ago, for a Girona that is fifth with 67 points, the same as Leganés and Almería and three more than Sporting and Rayo.

Girona has shot up in the best moment: the final leg of the competition, where things are decided. In fact, in the first 8 days of the second round, Francisco’s men added 9 points out of 24. Everything changed, but in the match at Las Palmas. The team knew how to change the 1-0 against to take the three points (1-2) and start the path of an unbridled climb. Since then he has added eight more victories: Albacete (2-1), Ponferradina (3-1), Zaragoza (3-0), Oviedo (0-1), Tenerife (1-0), UD Logroñés (1-4) , Sporting (1-0) and Malaga (0-1); a draw (Sabadell 2-2) and only one defeat, with much controversy, in Vallecas against Rayo (2-1).

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

Heavy sanctions against Malaga

Thursday’s game against Girona was expensive for Málaga. The competition committee has sanctioned the defender Joshua Mejias with two games for the play in which he hit Stuani and was sent off with a direct red. Coach Sergio Pellicer has received three punishment to protest. On the other hand, yesterday at noon the list of summoned for the European sub21 that will be played in Slovenia and Hungary was made public. In the final call are Manu Garcia (Sporting) and Cuenca (Almería) who will miss the last day of the League, at least.