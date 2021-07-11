Girona starts a new adventure

07/11/2021 at 7:20 PM CEST

Carles rosell

The Girona squad puts an end to their vacation and the preseason begins tomorrow. He does it with the PCR tests, before performing the usual medical check-ups tomorrow. On Wednesday, Míchel Sánchez will have his first training session at La Vinya.

Waiting to announce new arrivals and departures in the coming weeks, the coach will work with 25 players for the time being. Is about Juanpe, Samu Sáiz, Gumbau, Sylla, Bernardo, Valery Fernández, Jordi Calavera, Ibrahima Kébé, Arnau Martínez, Ramon Terrats and the porters Juan Carlos and Ortolá. Also with the loaned players who return to the rojiblanca discipline as Zeballos, Gallar, Mojica and Jairo. Besides the young Pau Víctor, Jonathan Morilla, Ricard Artero, Gabri Martínez, Jonathan Dubasin, Àlex Sala, Nil Sauret, Ylias and Oriol Comas.

First team footballers like Stuani, Santi Bueno and Diamanka They will not be incorporated for a few days for personal reasons. For his part, Iago López is one of the players who returns from loan but as he does not enter the club’s plans, he has not been cited.