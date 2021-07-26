Girona sign David Juncà

Girona announced this Monday afternoon the signing of David Juncà, that after ending the contract with Celta arrive free and sign for the next season plus another optional.

They have had to spend many years, but finally David Juncà returns to what was his home and where he grew up as a footballer. The one with Riumors he will wear the Girona shirt again six years later, in which he has passed through Eibar and Celta de Vigo, although without the necessary luck to settle in the category. Fast left-back with projection, David Juncà He made his debut for Girona in 2nd place at just 18 years old in 2011 and now he is back being more mature and willing to contribute his grain of sand to achieve the goals of the Girona team.

Mójica on the exit ramp

The arrival of David Juncà further confirms what was already practically evidence, Johan Mójica It is on the Girona exit ramp. There are many clubs that have sounded so that the Colombian can leave Montilivi and leave some money, but as Mundo Deportivo has learned, right now the Olympiacos Greek is the one who is closest to getting their services.