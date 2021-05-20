Girona set the sixth course for the ‘play-off’

05/20/2021

Jordi Roura

Add and continue for a Girona that continues directly to the ‘play-off‘. For Francisco’s, everything comes out to order, for a while now. It had to be won in Malaga and it was won, with difficulties, of course, asking for the time despite playing against ten from minute 15 for the expulsion of central Mejías for an attack on Stuani in the center of the field. But this is the Second Division and it is these dog-face matches that end up making the difference.

Santi Bueno resolved at the exit of a corner in the second half a game that Girona could have sentenced at the end in a solo against Sylla that he did not know how to materialize only in front of Soriano. With so little advantage it was clear that they would suffer until the end despite the fact that the rival was no longer playing anything, and accumulated fatigue due to their inferiority for 75 minutes. Málaga ended up claiming a penalty at the hands of Bustos in the last gasp of the addition but Moreno Aragón did not want to know anything.

He could also have scored a tie on the next play against Bueno’s goal, but of course, now everything is coming out for Girona, and as it happened on Monday against Sporting, the best chance of the rival crashed on the stick (Cristian).