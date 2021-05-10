Girona reaches the end with play-off numbers

05/10/2021 at 8:43 PM CEST

Marc Brugues

Girona has put the direct and comes the final stretch launched. Francisco’s team was placed in the top six last week and last Sunday consolidated the privileged position in Logroño (1-4). That leaves him with 61 points and in a privileged position to dream. The team has four games to secure the ticket for the promotion. The number of points after 38 days already exceeds that of last season (56) and She is the fourth best in the club since 2010. The streak of 22 points out of 27 possible have driven Girona at the best moment. Far from the hardships with which the course started, Francisco has managed to get the best out of the squad to put him in the play-off. Reviewing history, If the team is able to improve the current 61 points, it has many numbers to guarantee the ticket. Last season he was 56 at this point and finished 5th with 63. He did have more points than this year during the promotion course. Then, Machín’s team from the 2nd position, saw the pursuers with 68 points. The team that went up had, after 38 rounds, 7 points ahead of the third.

Only a year before, in the 15-16 course in which Osasuna frustrated the promotion, Girona had 56 points and was on the rise. So, the team was 8th, two points behind 6th.. He also had more points than now the 14-15 course. In the best course in history, in terms of scoring, those of Machín were second with 72 points, the same as Sporting. The other season in which the team played the play-off was 12-13. With Rubi, Girona occupied a direct promotion position, second, with 67 points and two ahead of the third.