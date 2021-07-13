Girona notifies three positives for coronavirus

07/13/2021 at 12:47 CEST

.

Girona reported this Tuesday that three players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the tests that were carried out before returning to training to start the preseason of the 2021-22 course.

The club quickly activated the health protocol of LaLiga and the Higher Sports Council (CSD) and the affected players are isolated and quarantined in their homes, waiting to overcome the coronavirus.

Girona Return this monday to work, 22 days after losing to Rayo Vallecano in the final of the promotion to First Division. The main absences of striker Cristhian Stuani, who a week ago extended his contract with Girona until 2026, defender Santi Bueno and midfielder Pape Diamanka, who last year played on loan at Albacete.

A total of 25 footballers, in addition to the new coaching staff headed by Míchel Sánchez, underwent PCR tests, as a previous step to the medical tests at the beginning of the course and at the beginning of training. On Wednesday, Míchel will already direct his first training session, just a month before receiving the visit of Amorebieta in one of the matches of the first day of LaLiga SmartBank.