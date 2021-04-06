Girona lose Samu Sáiz and Bernardo Espinosa through injury

04/06/2021 at 5:14 PM CEST

EFE

Girona reported this Tuesday that Samu Sáiz and Bernardo Espinosa, two key pieces of the team, will be out due to injury for two and four weeks, respectively.

Samu, author of one of the three goals of last Saturday’s victory against Ponferradina (3-1), suffers a hamstring injury of the right leg, and the central of Cali suffers an injury in the twin of the left leg.

The coach, Francisco Rodríguez, will no longer be able to count on these two players, nor possibly with Pablo Moreno, facing this Saturday’s game against Rayo Vallecano, in which Girona will play a good part of its options to play the ‘play-off’.