Girona goals and summary

05/24/2021

On at 23:47 CEST

Jordi Roura

Girona is a play-off team. A goal by Monchu three minutes from the end ended up unbalancing a very close match against Alcorcón, where the fear of losing, for many minutes, handcuffed the two teams. When the tie looked like it wouldn’t budge, a center of Samu saiz was rejected by the Madrid defense, Couto gave the ball to Monchu, and the ex-azulgrana from outside the area resolved. With Sporting’s draw in Fuenlabrada (0-0), the triumph leaves Girona mathematically classified for promotion.

GIR

ALC

Girona

Juan Carlos, Couto, Franquesa, Bueno, Juanpe, Arnau, Cristóforo (Samu Sáiz, 65 ‘), Gumbau, Sylla (Bustos, 78’), Monchu and Bárcenas (Pablo Moreno, 78 ‘).

Alcorcón

Dani Jiménez, Laure, Víctor García, David Fernánez, León, Gorostidi (Gorostidi, 71 ‘), Juanma Bravo, Nwakali, Xisco (Marc Gual, 19’), Hugo Fraile (Barbero, 88 ‘) and Dani Ojeda (Samu Sosa, 71 ‘).

Referee

Sagués Oscoz (Basque). TA: Samu Sáiz (76 ‘), Pablo Moreno (83’) / Marc Gual (45 + 1 ‘) and Juanma Bravo (92’).

Incidents

Montilivi. Behind closed doors.

Respect was maximum in the first 45 minutes. The fear of losing prevailed, than the desire to win. The ball went to the locals, clearly, but despite the drunken possession, Girona could not find a way to disturb Alcorcón’s goal. Anquela’s team, millimetrically enclosed in their field, was a rock.

The attack was already another song for the people of Madrid because Juan Carlos was a mere spectator. On Xisco, one of the fittest players on the potter team, left injured and took his place Marc Gual. Occasions were not anywhere, although put to highlight something, it could be reviewed a Monchu share inside the area where by not shooting first, he allowed a defender to reject the ball.

The second half did not bring anything new either. Girona continued to be the owner and lord of the ball, although Alcorcón found some against that put the local defense in trouble. The entrance of Samu Sáiz 25 minutes from the end seemed like the best card for Francisco, since Stuani stayed in the stands injured.

Samu brought mobility to the Girona attack, without finding the goal. Based on the results, both above and below, for Girona and Alcorcón, a draw was the lesser evil and a possible defeat a serious mistake. The fear of losing was accentuated.

And when it seemed like everyone was content to the point, Monchu appeared to send a whiplash from outside the area to the squad. The winning goal. And the one that mathematically leads Girona to a new promotion to First Division.