Girona goals and summary

06/20/2021 at 11:40 PM CEST

Marc Brugues

Either. Girona will continue next season in Second Division A after missing today the opportunity to go up to First Division against Rayo Vallecano who won 0-2 in Montilivi and recovered from the 1-2 achieved by Girona in Vallecas. As if it were a curse, Girona cried again in a play-off final at the stadium. A goal as soon as Álvaro García’s game started and another in the addition of the first part by Trejo liquidated the options of a Girona, nervous and uncomfortable, who played from minute 55 with one more man as a result of the expulsion of the visitor Velázquez. The black history of the team in the fight to get to First Montilivi continues and lengthens with a new chapter. In the Lugo, Zaragoza, Osasuna and Elche a Rayo is now added that knew how to play his cards very well and took the jackpot.

GIR

Ray

Girona

Juan Carlos; Yan Couto (Aday Benítez, 66 ‘), Santi Bueno, Juanpe, Arnau (Stuani, 60’), Franquesa (Antonio Luna, 77 ‘); Gumbau (Samu Sáiz, 46 ‘), Cristóforo (Ramon Terrats, 46’), Monchu; Yoel Bárcenas and Mamadou Sylla.

Vallecano Ray

Luca; Mario Hernández (Advíncula, 77 ‘), Velázquez, Catena, Fran García; Óscar (Iván Martos, 85 ‘), Santi Comesaña; Isi, Óscar Trejo (Qasmi, 77 ‘), Álvaro (Mario Suárez, 85’); Andrés (Esteban Saveljich, 58 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 7 Álvaro García. 0-2 M. 45 + 1 Trejo.

Referee

Iglesias Villanueva (Galician). TA: Bárcenas (31 ‘), Juanpe (85’) / Emi Velázquez (40 ‘and 56’), Trejo (76 ‘) and Catena (96’).

Incidents

Montilivi. 1,500 spectators.

A season later, football had given a second chance at Girona. The 1-2 of the first leg in Vallecas was a magnificent result to finish the job for Montilivi, end the bitter aftertaste of last season and finally celebrate the much desired promotion to First Division. It was the most important game of the season yes. A day to have a cool head, a lot of sanity and know how to manage emotions.

The dynamics and the sensations invited us to trust Girona but today in Montilivi everyone was clear that it would not be easy. They knew it but did not know how to carry it out. El Rayo, with nothing to lose, would come out to bite from the start and the initial arreón of the Madrilenians had to be contained with serenity and maturity. The Madrilenians would soon strike. Not six minutes passed because, after two corners and a couple of approaches, Álvaro García will win the back to the Girona centrals and overcome the departure of Juan Carlos above to make the 0-1.

Girona had not entered the game well, as he saw how Rayo was fully back in the tie. An error by Juan Carlos against Andrés Martín, which was almost costly a great displeasure confirmed that the team was made a flan. The strong pressure of the Madrilenians at the start of the ball left those of Francisco without ideas, who could not find neither Sylla nor Bárcenas. The mobility of Andrés Martín and Álvaro García between the centrals hurt an uncomfortable and nervous Girona.

Juan Carlos had to appear to stop a shot from Trejo, who had found a highway (m.35). The last of the first half, the Gironans have had more the ball and have generated the only clear chance in a free kick hanging from the pot that Arnau, inside the area, finished off at the hands of Luca Zidane. In the addition of the first part, a counterattack from Álvaro García was finished by Trejo to put a terrible 0-2 on the scoreboard and make all the ghosts reappear.

Francisco brought Terrats and Samu Sáiz into the middle for Cristóforo and Gumbau to try to give more possession and control in the middle of the field. A filtered pass from Samu Sáiz enabled Bárcenas but his shot was well caught by Zidane. Girona came out with another air at the restart and saw, in addition, how Velázquez saw the second yellow and was sent off (m.55).

With half an hour to go, Francisco played it by retiring a defender, Arnau, to bring in Stuani and go on to play with a line of four behind. Despite the advantage, Rayo slept the game and did not allow Girona to find a goal that could force extra time. Without ideas in attack and too much nerves, to attack a team in inferiority, Girona fell into the trap of Rayo and the minutes were melting until the final whistle thanks to the multiple lipotymias and loss of time of visiting players. Not once had Francisco’s men to force the extension, who ended up powerless seeing, again, how a rival celebrated the promotion on the Montilivi lawn. The black legend of Girona grows